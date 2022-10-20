Azerbaijani Army positions shelled by Armenian armed forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 20. The Armenian armed forces units using various caliber weapons from the positions in the Gunashli and Yukhari Shorja directions of Basarkechar district periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijani Army positions stationed in the Astaf direction of the Dashkasan district and the Zaylik settlement of the Kalbajar district, starting from 16:30 (GMT+4) to 17:35, on October 20, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The Azerbaijan Army Units stationed in these directions took adequate retaliatory measures.