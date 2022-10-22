Austrian media publishes article on Azerbaijani Zangilan Airport's significance in making Karabakh key transport hub

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 22. The Austrian Dasfazit.at online newspaper published an article on "Azerbaijan is reviving Karabakh, while the West is still considering the conflict resolution", devoted to the establishment of the Zangilan International Airport and its role in expanding the transport and communication routes of the region, Trend reports.

The article said the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the opening ceremony of the Zangilan International Airport on October 20.

Azerbaijani and Turkish presidents cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the airport and were presented with the symbolic keys of the Zangilan International Airport, the article noted.

Following the article, the runway of the airport is 3,000 meters in length and 60 meters in width with an apron area of 60,000 square meters. The airport will be capable of accommodating all types of aircraft, including heavy cargo aircraft. The flights will be carried out according to ICAO and IATA standards. Built-in accordance with international standards, the airport terminal will be able to serve 200 passengers per hour.

Furthermore, the article added that the Zangilan International Airport is the second airport of international importance, after the airport in Fuzuli, to be put into operation in the liberated territories. The third airport in the list of grandiose projects will be built in the Lachin district.

The publication focuses on the significance of the Zangilan Airport in enhancing and strengthening the transport and communication infrastructure of the region. The mentioned project makes Karabakh a major transport hub and has tremendous strategic importance for the Zangazur corridor.

As the article emphasized, the airport is located at the center of a crucial transport corridor that will connect Asia and Europe as part of the Great Silk Road project from China to Europe, and thereby strengthening the role of Azerbaijan as one of the essential hubs within the project.

Moreover, the inauguration of the Zangilan airport on the day of Zangilan's liberation from occupation is a sign of peace and justice and the realization of similar mega-projects in the region said the article.

"It's safe to say that the logical outcome of such a major project in East Zangazur should be the opening of the Zangazur corridor," the article said.