Azerbaijani Embassy in Moscow sends note of protest to Russian MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 24. Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia send official notes of protest to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in connection with the appearance on the air of the “Great Game” program on Channel One on October 20 and 21, 2022, in which Russian political scientists and experts of Armenian origin made outright anti-Azerbaijani attacks, the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan was called into question, and the shown geographical map of our country was distorted, Trend reports.

Will be updated