Azerbaijani liberated areas' connection with world established thanks to new airports - Turkish FM

Politics Materials 31 October 2022 13:01 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. The connection of Azerbaijani liberated areas with the world has been established thanks to new airports, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said speaking at Akdeniz University in Türkiye, Trend reports on October 31.

Cavusoglu reminded that Azerbaijan put an end to the occupation, which lasted 30 years.

"After the signing of the Shusha Declaration by our presidents, relations with Azerbaijan reached an allied level. We are witnessing the restoration of lands liberated from occupation," he added.

