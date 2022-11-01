Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares update on mine-clearance in liberated lands for October 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released an update on mine clearance operations in the country's liberated territories in October 2022, Trend reports on November 1 via the agency.

According to ANAMA, during the operations, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 antitank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The territories with a total area of 3,246.02 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances added the agency.