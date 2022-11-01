Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares update on mine-clearance in liberated lands for October 2022

Politics Materials 1 November 2022 17:37 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released an update on mine clearance operations in the country's liberated territories in October 2022, Trend reports on November 1 via the agency.

According to ANAMA, during the operations, 1,373 anti-personnel and 461 antitank mines, as well as 2,301 unexploded ordnances, were detected and neutralized in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

The territories with a total area of 3,246.02 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances added the agency.

