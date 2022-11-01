Azerbaijani President's assistant holds official meeting in Nakhchivan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department of Military Affairs of the Presidential Administration Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev paid a visit to Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports.

Aliyev visited the monument to the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, laid flowers at the monument and honored the memory of the great leader. The exhibits at the Heydar Aliyev Museum gave him a glimpse into the life and statecraft of the national leader.

During the meeting with the Chairman of the Supreme Assembly of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Vasif Talibov, the sides exchanged views on the logistics of the army, military formations, and units stationed in Nakhchivan, developing the personnel's professionalism, as well as on improving service, combat and living conditions.

The official meeting involved representatives of the Separate Combined Arms Army, the Separate Nakhchivan Brigade of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the "Nakhchivan" Separate Border Division of the State Border Service and the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, as well as the heads of troops and formations, was held.

In accordance with the requirements and recommendations of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, the participants were reported on instructions to strengthen the Armed Forces' combat capability, provide them with more effective weapons and military equipment, further improve the relations between military institutions, protect the rights of military personnel, and on upcoming tasks toward improving social and living conditions.

During the visit, Maharram Aliyev inspected the state border, headquarters buildings, dormitories for military personnel, first-aid posts and other military facilities, as well as armored military equipment, an aviation squadron and military equipment in service of units. Military personnel distinguished in service were granted regular ranks and gifted presents.