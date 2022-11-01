National Museum of Mujahid is important complex that contains most tragic, at the same time, proud pages of Algerian people's glorious history – President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 1. The National Museum of Moudjahid is an important complex that contains one of the most tragic and, at the same time, proud pages of the glorious history of the Algerian people, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev wrote in the Book of Memory of the Museum, visiting the Martyrs Memorial and National Museum of Moudjahid in capital city Algiers of Algeria on November 1, Trend reports.

“I am privileged to be visiting the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria for the first time and the National Museum of Moudjahid as an expression of my deep respect for the brotherly people of Algeria.

The National Museum of Moudjahid is an important complex that contains one of the most tragic and, at the same time, proud pages of the glorious history of the Algerian people. This museum is of exceptional importance in terms of preserving the memory of the colonial policy of unprecedented cruelty and violence against the Algerian people, war and crimes against humanity, the national struggle against colonial forces and the victory of independence won at the cost of one and a half million martyrs. It is important from the standpoint of passing it on to future generations.

The struggle for freedom and independence, which started with the aim of getting rid of the merciless colonial slavery, is forever engraved in the history of Algeria as a symbol of great bravery, unity, unwavering will and determination of the Algerian people.

As the leader of a friendly and brotherly country, I am very proud to see the development and prosperity of fraternal Algeria, which gained independence by making great sacrifices.

I would like to express my gratitude for the warm welcome shown to me at the National Museum of Moudjahid and wish success to the museum in perpetuating the heroic heritage of the Algerian people," the head of state wrote.