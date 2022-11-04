EU commends willingness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue work on delimitation - EEAS

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. The EU commends the willingness of Armenia and Azerbaijan to continue working on addressing border-related issues, Trend reports citing the statement of the European External Action Service (EEAS) on the results of the meeting in Brussels.

"The EU commends the constructive atmosphere in which the meeting was conducted, and the willingness of the parties to continue working on addressing border-related issues, as well as to improve the security situation," said the statement.

This meeting follows agreements reached at the highest level between President of the European Council Charles Michel, President Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their trilateral Brussels meetings.