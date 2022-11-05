Staff of Azerbaijan's State Security Service to continue suppressing any threat to country's territorial integrity and sovereignty - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. The tasks arising from the service activities are successfully carried out by local bodies and departments of the State Security Service of Azerbaijan established in the liberated lands, Trend reports citing the article of Head of the State Security Service, Colonel General Ali Nagiyev published today in "Azerbaijan" newspaper.

"For the employees of the State Security Service, who always feel the attention and care of the President Ilham Aliyev, all conditions for effective, flexible and operational organization of service in the territorial bodies in the liberated from occupation lands, as well as in other cities and regions of Azerbaijan, the material and technical support is provided at the highest level," he said.

He noted that this is yet another vivid embodiment of the Head of state's confidence in the personnel of the State Security Service.

"We assure the head of state and our people that the personnel of the State Security Service will continue to resolutely prevent any threats aimed at the territorial integrity, sovereignty of our state, social and political stability and security atmosphere in the country, and will continue to mobilize all forces and means, performing their official duties with dignity and integrity, will always be vigilant on guard of our statehood and independence!" Nagiyev said.