Armenia demonstrating its destructiveness under influence of third parties is unacceptable - FM (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Armenia demonstrating its destructiveness under the influence of third parties is unacceptable, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said on November 5 at an event dedicated to November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan would resolutely suppress all provocations.

Bayramov added that Azerbaijan's position on the future in the region is known and it's to normalize relations on the basis of international law.