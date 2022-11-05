Azerbaijani MoD holds service meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. A service meeting headed by the Azerbaijani Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was held on November 5, the ministry told Trend.

Deputies of the minister, commanders of types of troops, chiefs of main departments, departments, and services of the ministry, as well as commanders of the army corps and formations, participated in the meeting.

After the announcement of the Azerbaijani president’s order on awarding the Defense Ministry’s servicemen with high military ranks and the relevant order of the minister, the servicemen were presented with high military ranks.

Having conveyed the congratulations of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the servicemen, the minister wished them success in their future military service, as well as gave relevant instructions and recommendations.

Then Hasanov delivered to the meeting participants the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijan Army by the President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The current operational situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border and in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed [in accordance with a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 Second Karabakh War], was extensively analyzed.

The importance of constant observation and control over the activities of illegal Armenian armed detachments in the Azerbaijani territories, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, was emphasized.

It was noted that the defense minister visited military units of the Azerbaijani Air Force, the Special Forces, the Rocket and Artillery Troops, stationed in the southern regions of the country and operations commando units, inspected training centers, and watched the practical combat training sessions of units. Operational plans were clarified, and specific tasks on further increasing combat readiness were set for the command staff.

Recalling the words of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief “No one can speak to us in the language of ultimatums”, said by him during his speech at the ceremony of raising the Azerbaijani flag in the city of Lachin, the minister gave instructions on paying special attention to the professionalism of military personnel and combat readiness of troops, as well as increasing the intensity of exercises, including field training sessions.

Colonel General Hasanov emphasized the significance of paying constant attention to the further strengthening of ideological work and moral-psychological support of military personnel.

The constant monitoring of strict adherence to safety rules during combat duty and daily service activities was highlighted.

The minister gave relevant instructions to high-ranking officers on strict control over the process of preparing for the winter, especially over the supply issues of units stationed in mountainous areas.

At the end of the official meeting, instructions on organizing the troops’ service, further improving the military personnel’s service and social and living conditions, and continuing engineering activities in liberated territories, including medical support issues were given.