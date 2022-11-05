Graduation ceremony of Commando Initial Course held in Azerbaijan's armed forces (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, the next graduation ceremony of the Commando Initial Course was held, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry.

First, the memory of the national leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

At the event, the congratulations of the Defense Ministry’s leadership were conveyed to the course participants. The speakers at the ceremony wished the graduates success in their future military service.

Then servicemen were awarded certificates.

In the end, the military personnel solemnly marched in front of the podium.