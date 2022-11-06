Azerbaijani FM receives copy of credentials of newly-appointed ambassador of Moldova (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received the newly-appointed Ambassador of Moldova to Azerbaijan Alexandr Esaulenco on November 5, Trend reports citing Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Bayramov received a copy of his credentials, congratulated Esaulenco on his appointment and wished him success in his activities.

The meeting discussed the current bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Moldova as well as the regional situation.

Bayramov noted an effective cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Moldova at the bilateral level. He stressed that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to cooperation with Moldova within regional and international organizations, in particular, the Eastern Partnership, UN, OSCE, European Council, OIC, GUAM and the EU.

Bayramov also informed about the new realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the large-scale restoration and construction activities carried out in the territories liberated from occupation and Azerbaijan's efforts to promote the peace agenda.

Ambassador thanked him for the reception and conveyed his congratulations on the forthcoming Victory Day. The ambassador expressed satisfaction that he would be working in Azerbaijan, which has a rich history and traditions. He emphasized the importance of developing relations between the two countries in various fields, including economic, cultural and energy, and said that he would work to further develop relations between the countries.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.