40th meeting of Permanent Council of TURKSOY Ministers of Culture to be held in Shusha (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 5. Azerbaijani Minister of Culture Anar Karimov is on an official visit to Turkey to attend the 39th meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), Trend reports citing the press service of Ministry of Culture.

On November 5, in the city of Bursa, which is the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" in 2022, the 39th meeting of the Permanent Council of Ministers of Culture of TURKSOY was held. The meeting was attended by the ministers of culture of the TURKSOY countries and the heads of relevant state institutions on cultural issues, as well as the heads of international organizations of the Turkic world.

At the event, a report was presented on the projects implemented in Bursa as a cultural capital, new programs and projects planned for implementation next year, and the holding of commemorative events for prominent figures of the Turkic world for 2023-2024 was discussed. At the same time, the program of TURKSOY activities for 2023 and other issues were discussed at the event.

Speaking at the official opening, Minister Anar Karimov praised the events held this year in Bursa. The minister expressed gratitude for the events held in the member countries of the organization within the framework of the "Year of Fikret Amirov" declared by TURKSOY. Anar Karimov expressed confidence that cooperation between Azerbaijan and TURKSOY in the direction of preserving the cultural values ​​of our peoples and passing them on to future generations will continue, as well as joint activities will be carried out in all areas for the unity and cohesion of the Turkic world.

Then, the final declaration of the 39th meeting of the Permanent Council was adopted, the reports on the activities of TURKSOY for 2022 and the Program of Activities for 2023 were approved. It was decided to consider the projects and activities that TURKSOY is implementing in 2023, to coordinate and support the active participation of the member countries in the events in the Azerbaijani city of Shusha, which will become the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" in 2023.

By unanimous decision of the ministers of culture at the meeting, the Turkmen city of Anev was elected the "Cultural Capital of the Turkic World" for 2024.

Координация 40-го очередного заседания Постоянного совета министров культуры ТЮРКСОЙ была возложена на министра культуры Азербайджана Анара Керимова. Было принято решение провести 40-ю встречу в Шуше, которая станет "Культурной столицей тюркского мира" на 2023 год.

After the meeting, the opening of the photo exhibition "Shusha - the cultural capital of the Turkic world: 2023" took place. The Minister of Culture Anar Karimov opened the exhibition. The participants of the meeting of the Permanent Council and other guests got acquainted with the exhibition. A video dedicated to Shusha was also shown.

Minister Anar Karimov presented the commemorative sign "Shusha-270" to Governor of Bursa Yakupu Janpolat.