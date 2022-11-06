Victory in 44-day war is event inscribed in golden letters in history of Azerbaijani people thanks to President Ilham Aliyev - Chairman of Red Crescent Society (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Victory in the 44-day war is an event inscribed in golden letters in the history of the Azerbaijani people thanks to President Ilham Aliyev, Chairman of the Red Crescent Society of Azerbaijan, MP Novruz Aslan told Trend.

He said that the people of Azerbaijan will always celebrate our historic victory with pride and honor. The MP added that a few years ago, 20 percent of the territory of Azerbaijan was under occupation, we lived as a defeated nation, with the stigma of defeat.

"But today we have liberated our lands. We congratulate each other on Victory Day. That is why we are indebted to our victorious Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, our heroic army, our martyrs and veterans," MP noted.

Novruz Aslan said that Azerbaijan had been preparing for this Victory for many years under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

"President Ilham Aliyev developed our country in all areas, strengthened our economy, supplied our army with the most modern weapons and ammunition. People have great hope and confidence in the future. It was as a result of this far-sighted policy that the Azerbaijani people rallied around their leader like an iron fist, and in just 44 days taught the enemy a worthy lesson and won the Victory. There can be no greater success and happiness than this," he added.

The chairman of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society also said that the restoration work being carried out quickly in the liberated territories today is also a matter of pride.

"Our territories, wiped off the face of the earth by the enemy, are being rebuilt, modern projects are being implemented, roads are being built. We are the owners of our historical lands. At the same time, this policy is a message to the whole world, it shows the goodwill of our state towards all," Novruz Aslan said.

