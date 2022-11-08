Turkish Embassy congratulates Azerbaijani people on Victory Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan November 8. The Turkish Embassy in Azerbaijan congratulated the Azerbaijani people on November 8 - Victory Day, Trend reports citing the Twitter post of Turkish Embassy on Tuesday.

"We cordially congratulate all the Azerbaijani people on the second anniversary of November 8 - Victory Day, inscribed in golden letters in the history of the Azerbaijani people. We honor the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for the achievement of this great victory, and wish the veterans recovery."