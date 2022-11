BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. The State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan has shared a video presentation on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day, Trend reports citing the agency's social media accounts.

"We congratulate Azerbaijani people on the occasion of November 8 – Victory Day and wish our country further success under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev! Happy Victory Day, Azerbaijan!" the agency said.