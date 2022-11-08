All peoples living in Azerbaijan are members of one big family – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 15:37)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. All peoples living in Azerbaijan are members of one big family, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, speaking to the servicemen following the event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha on November 8, Trend reports.

"We have conducted a very active policy on patriotic issues. Educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism was one of the main directions of my policy as President, and we have achieved it. Our young people are patriotic and attached to the Motherland, and the second Karabakh war has demonstrated this. I want to say again that our young people who had never seen Karabakh were prepared to die for Karabakh. They were actually facing death. The ideas of national unity and national solidarity prevailed in our society. At the same time, all the peoples living in Azerbaijan became even more united as a result of the policy I conducted. I have said this many times but I say it again today that we are a big family. All peoples living in Azerbaijan are members of one big family. We are together in good times and in bad times, and this unity is a rare asset worldwide. Take a look at other countries: we see dissatisfaction, conflicts, mistrust on national, religious and ethnic grounds. What do we see in Azerbaijan – unity, brotherhood and friendship! All peoples living in Azerbaijan were prepared to die for Karabakh. This is a tremendous asset. We must always protect and strengthen this asset. The second Karabakh war further reinforced our national solidarity and national unity. It further strengthened our country. We have shaken this heavy burden off our shoulders, we have got rid of this stigma. We can now hold our head high and speak with dignity at any event and in any format. We are living as a proud, dignified and victorious people. We owe it to you and tens of thousands of servicemen like you. The people of Azerbaijan know and appreciate this," the head of state said.