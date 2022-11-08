Defeat in first Karabakh war was inevitable, since anti-national gov't can't win war – President Ilham Aliyev (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:36)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 8. Defeat in the first Karabakh war was inevitable, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said, speaking to the servicemen following the event organized on the occasion of the Victory Day in Shusha on November 8, Trend reports.

"The road to victory was turbulent and difficult. Defeat in the first Karabakh war had dealt a severe moral blow to our nation. The reasons for that defeat are clear. At that time, anti-national elements seized power, were fighting for power. They practically surrendered the impregnable fortress of Shusha to Armenia, to the Armenians in order to come to power, and this is exactly what happened. The Popular Front-Musavat tandem did come to power one month after Shusha and Lachin were occupied. They came to power on the heels of this tragedy, on the heels bloodshed, national disgrace, and in the one year they stayed in power, they devastated the whole country, instigated a civil war and took their own soldiers prisoner. The lands were being lost, but they engaged in looting and robbery. They mobilized all their efforts to reinforce their power.

In other words, defeat in the first Karabakh war was inevitable. Because an anti-national government can’t win the war. Throughout the years of occupation, Armenia’s official propaganda and the media resources of their patrons attempted to circulate an idea in the world and, at the same time, with the people of Azerbaijan that Azerbaijan could never restore its territorial integrity through war. It would be enough to look at the speeches of representatives of international organizations and officials of countries dealing with this issue. They have said so many times that there is no military solution to this war, to this conflict. First of all, they tried to convince us of that. Secondly, they tried to prevent us from resolving the issue by military means. Of course, we also tried to resolve this issue peacefully, but resolve it. But we saw that the tactic of negotiations was leading to the issue being frozen, and, of course, we could never agree to that ," the head of state said.