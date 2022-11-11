President Ilham Aliyev meets with Chairman of People's Council of Turkmenistan (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has met with Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in Samarkand, Trend reports.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov extended congratulations to President Ilham Aliyev on his own behalf and on behalf of Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov on the 2nd anniversary of Victory in the Patriotic War.

The head of state thanked for the congratulations.

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on his receiving the Supreme Order of the Turkic World. The head of state noted that Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan show an example of fraternal and friendly relations in all fields, adding that today's meeting will also give a strong impetus to the development of bilateral relations.

The sides discussed prospects for cooperation in the fields of energy, transport and agriculture.