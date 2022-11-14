Azerbaijan's defense minister meets with Georgian colleague (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 14. Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, paying an official visit to Georgia, met with the country's Minister of Defense Juansher Burchuladze, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

The Georgian Ministry of Defense held an official meeting ceremony. In accordance with the protocol, the defense ministers marched in front of the guard of honor, and a military band performed the national anthems of both countries.

The sides exchanged views on regional security issues, prospects for developing military cooperation, and holding joint military drills and working meetings.

The meeting also discussed further expansion of collaboration in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and military-medical fields, as well as addressed other issues of mutual interest.

The Azerbaijani and Georgian Ministries of Defense signed a plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2023.