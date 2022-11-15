Azerbaijan demonstrates successful experience that we can take advantage of – President Bajram Begaj (UPDATE)

Title changed, details added (first version posted at 18:01)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Azerbaijan demonstrates a successful experience. We can take advantage of that, President of the Republic of Albania Bajram Begaj said, making press statements with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on November 15, Trend reports.

"Today's discussions are particularly important because we are defining new directions for the future and identifying areas of interest to us. We would like to note that the meeting of the Joint Committee can further strengthen our relations. In particular, Albania is very interested in expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, infrastructure, tourism, agriculture and industry. Of course, in the field of energy, the Ion-Adriatic pipeline connects Albania, Montenegro and Croatia, increases the geopolitical importance of our countries and demonstrates the diversification of gas supply at the regional level, including European. We know that your country has experience in investing in this field. Albania is also very open and ready to use transit facilities on its territory. We consider it possible to fully use our gas infrastructure for this purpose. We sincerely wish for greater results in this area. We are opening new avenues for our cooperation and welcoming the efforts of the Azerbaijani side to this end. We believe that by working together, we will be able to mobilize and expand our capabilities.

Actually tourism is another important sector for our countries' economies. Azerbaijan demonstrates a successful experience. We can take advantage of that. I have told Mr. President that we would highly value investments made by Azerbaijan in this field. At the same time, we should work together in the field of culture so that our peoples get closer and get to know each other. In this regard, new agreements can be signed between our two countries. We know that thousands of cultural and artistic exhibits can be displayed. Mr. President, I have also told you that this will contribute to the preservation of our heritage. We highly appreciate the help provided during the 2019 earthquake," the head of state said.