French Senate should be renamed Senate of Armenian Diaspora of France - Russian expert

Politics Materials 15 November 2022 22:27 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. After the shameful anti-Azerbaijani resolution, the French Senate should be renamed the French Armenian Diaspora Senate, political expert and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine Igor Korotchenko wrote on his Telegram channel on November 15, Trend reports.

"Pecunia non olet - money does not smell - apparently, each of those senators who voted "for" was guided by this thesis.

As you know, in France even ex-presidents work as "consultants" for Armenian billionaires - see the example of Sarkozy. He took bribes from Libya as president. What about Macron?," he wrote.

