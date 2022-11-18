Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society prepares video on its activities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. A video about the activity of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has been prepared, Trend reports.

In the video, it is stated that the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society has a more than century-long history and is the largest humanitarian organization in Azerbaijan, the role of which is determined by the legislation of the country.

The Society is a full and equal member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, which is the largest humanitarian organization in the world. The employees and volunteers of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society provide humanitarian assistance to people in need regardless of their nation, race, religion, and political views.

The official website of the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society: www.redcrescent.az.