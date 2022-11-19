Beautified cities, new jobs, special benefits - 'Great Return' first state program's goals

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. The First State Program on ‘Great Return’ signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev contains many important points related to the rapid development of the lands liberated from occupation and their sustainable settlement, Trend reports on November 19.

The program’s implementation should be carried out until 2026.

It has defined the following target indicators for the development of Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions:

1. Infrastructure

2. Economic recovery

3. Social development

4. Balanced development of the environment.

1. As part of infrastructure projects, the territories will be cleared of mines and unexploded ordnances and security will be ensured:

● Until 2026, it’s planned to continue work on clearing the territories from mines, unexploded ordnances, and explosive devices. To this end, annual plans will be developed;

● By the end of 2026, it’s planned to clear 280,000 hectares of territory in Karabakh. In 2020-2022, 57.6 thousand hectares were demined in the Karabakh and East Zangazur economic regions. In 2023-2026, it’s planned to clear 215,000 hectares of mines;

● In accordance with the program, it’s envisaged to strengthen the material and technical support of new military units (border units), the creation and organization of the operation of checkpoints across the state border, the establishment of checkpoints across the state border at the international airports of Fuzuli and Zangilan and in other territories;

● In the administrative-territorial units, it’s planned to organize the ‘Safe City’ service, construct administrative buildings of central and local authorities, the judiciary, including the prosecutor's office, if necessary, service residential buildings, and implement other important infrastructure projects; construct cities, settlements and villages in the territories and providing them with affordable, reliable, high-quality and sustainable infrastructure:

● Urban development activities should take into account global urban planning trends which are changing around the world under the influence of technological, demographic and environmental conditions;

● Maps of settlements will be drawn up for each district, indicating the boundaries of the territories where they will be created, and their auxiliary infrastructure (ground and underground resources, additional areas), and specially protected natural areas;

- Building of infrastructure for transport, communications, water supply, gas supply, energy supply, heat supply, and others.

● Since November 2020, the construction of airports, roads and railways has begun in the liberated territories. Besides, in a short time, the formation of transport infrastructure between various settlements of the region began, which connects these points with other cities and regions of the country;

● Until 2025, it’s planned to build a gas pipeline from Aghdam to Khankandi, branches of the gas pipeline with the installation of gas control points. Moreover, the construction of the Aghdam-Aghdara gas pipeline and its protection zones, the reconstruction of a section of the Yevlakh-Nakhchivan gas pipeline using 720 mm pipes, as well as the laying of gas pipelines to large settlements in the liberated areas, the construction of inter-city (inter-district) and local trunk telecommunication lines;

● Until 2026, the construction of a reservoir will be carried out in Zabukh village, Lachin district. Based on the design documentation for the Zabukhchay reservoir and the main pipelines extending from it, it’s planned to carry out construction work, provide water to 12,100 hectares of land in the territory of Gubadli and Zangilan districts;

● It’s envisaged to work out and approve proposals for the use of preferential tariffs for the use of electricity in the territories.

2. The formation of an entrepreneurial environment will be carried out with the attraction of new investments;

● To allocate resources for the establishment of a processing industry and infrastructure in the territories liberated from occupation, it’s planned to determine tax benefits, social insurance and other benefits, provide guarantees for bank loans to business entities, and subsidize interest on loans.

