Azerbaijani justice institutions' employees awarded following presidential order

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a Decree on awarding employees of the justice institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

According to the order, Latif Aliyev and Elnur Mammadov are awarded the 'Taraggi' medal for their service in the judicial bodies.

Furthermore, the following persons were granted medals "For Distinction in Public Service":

Davud Aghayev

Emin Aliyev

Parvin Aliyeva

Sakina Aliyeva

Elchin Gasimov

Gismat Gurbanov

Khalida Nasirova.