Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency invited to European Journalism Symposium in Brussels

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The European Journalism Symposium, organized by the EU NEIGHBORS east, will kick off in Brussels on November 23, Trend reports.

The first edition will bring together top media managers and journalists from the EU countries, the Southern Mediterranean and the Eastern Partnership. Editor-in-Chief of Azerbaijan's Trend News Agency Emin Aliyev has been invited to the event.

The European Journalism Symposium will gather about 100 speakers coming from 25 different countries. The event is supposed to be held twice a year and turns into a major platform for journalists to discuss their professional issues with public members, researchers, political and economic experts, and activists.

The Symposium's program includes sessions on a wide range of topics, including propaganda and fake news, threats to journalism, media literacy, cyberattacks, and freedom of the press. The event is jointly organized with IHECS Brussels (Institute for Higher Social Communication Studies – École de Journalisme de Bruxelles) and the French NGO Journalisme & Citoyenneté (“Journalism & Citizenship”).