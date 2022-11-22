Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office releases statement on minefield in Sarybaba (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 20:02)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 22. The Ombudsman's Office of Azerbaijan has released a statement on the minefield in Sarybaba, Trend reports.

On November 21, 2022, an area with planted 350 anti-personnel mines manufactured in Armenia in 2021, was detected in the Sarybaba peak direction, following landmine clearance activities in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, the statement said.

According to the statement, despite repeated calls for accurate landmine maps, Armenia hasn't yet taken any practical steps in this regard. After the second Karabakh war, hundreds of civilians were killed or severely injured in landmine explosions.

The statement resolutely condemns the actions striking regional peace and security, hindering the return of the former internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Azerbaijan to their ancestral lands, as well as urges international organizations to demonstrate a decisive position against Armenian atrocities.