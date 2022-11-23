Updated draft law "On political parties" in Azerbaijan includes foreign experience

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. While developing the draft law "On political parties" the experience of about 20 countries was examined, said Deputy Chairman of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Fazail Ibrahimli during the discussions in the parliament on the updated version of the draft bill "On political parties", Trend reports.

He noted that there have been systematic, consistent reforms in all areas over the last few years in Azerbaijan.

"Parties represented in Parliament proposed to adopt a new draft bill on political parties, which is reasonable. The current law on political parties was adopted 30 years ago. During this time, there were huge changes in Azerbaijan, which should be reflected in the new bill," said Ibrahimli.

According to him, the new draft law "On political parties" consists of 6 chapters and 30 articles. Compared to the initial version, the draft bill was updated in accordance with discussions.

Previously, on July 26, 2022, the Milli Majlis invited political parties registered in Azerbaijan to submit their proposals on the new draft law "On Political Parties". Over the past period, about 50 political parties have officially submitted more than 250 proposals. On October 24, a public hearing on the draft law "On Political Parties" was held at Milli Majlis. The next hearing was held on November 4. Based on the proposals presented at the hearings, an updated version of the draft bill was prepared.