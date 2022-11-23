Azerbaijani Parliament obtains observer status at ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. The second plenary session of the 43rd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) took place in Cambodia on November 23, the Azerbaijani Parliament told Trend.

A solemn ceremony was arranged upon the Azerbaijani Parliament"s admission to the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly as an observer member.

The Azerbaijani tricolor flag was carried on stage accompanied by a guard of honor at the ceremony.

President of the National Assembly of the Kingdom of Cambodia, President of the 43rd AIPA General Assembly Akka Moha Ponhea Chakrei Heng Samrin presented a relevant document to Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova.

According to the Assembly Charter, the appeal review procedures usually take 2-3 years, however the appeal of the Azerbaijani Parliament was considered on a priority basis and supported.

At the US Congress meeting, the National Assembly of Nepal (Rastriya Sabha) and the Parliament of Georgia were also admitted to the organization as observer members.

Meetings with the parliamentarians were held following the solemn ceremony.