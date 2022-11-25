Ceasefire violation regime by Armenian armed groups not reflected in official statements of Russian peacekeepers - Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The information provided to the Russian side about recent ceasefire violations by illegal Armenian armed groups and other incidents, for some reason, is not reflected in the official statements of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

As noted, on November 23, at the invitation of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, the commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily deployed on the territory of Azerbaijan and the leadership of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center examined the section of the Armenian-made PMN-E anti-personnel mine, buried by Armenian illegal armed groups in the northern direction of the Sarybaba height, discovered by the engineering and fortification units of the Azerbaijan Army.

"During the inspection, it was noted that our units discovered and defused only 350 anti-personnel mines produced in Armenia in 2021. Unfortunately, there was no official information from the Russian peacekeeping contingent in this regard," the report says.