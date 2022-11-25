Azerbaijani FM arrives on visit to Aktau

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. On November 25, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov arrived in Aktau on a visit to participate in the second trilateral meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Transport of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Türkiye, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said that as a continuation of the first meeting held in Baku on June 27, 2022, the purpose of this platform is to promote the development of coordinated cooperation between the mentioned countries in the field of transport, transit, communications, trade and a number of other areas. The participation of the Georgian delegation in the meeting in Aktau is also expected.