Azerbaijan's role on international arena steadily growing - Hungarian expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 25. The role of Azerbaijan on the international arena is steadily growing, Chief Advisor, Senior Research Fellow of the Hungarian Institute for Foreign Affairs and Trade László Vasa told Trend on November 25.

Vasa made the remark on the sidelines of an international conference held under the motto "Along the Middle Corridor: Geopolitics, Security and Economics" in Baku at ADA University.

According to Vasa, Azerbaijan is one of the main transit countries on international transport routes.

"Azerbaijan has taken its place in the international arena not only in economic terms, but also thanks to a successful foreign policy. The country plays a very active role in international politics. It liberated its lands from occupation, supports the peace process not only in the region, but also throughout the world. Due to this, the role of Azerbaijan in the international arena is growing every day," he said.

The conference participants included leaders and representatives of top think tanks of the US, Belgium, Bulgaria, UK, France, Israel, Switzerland, Italy, Georgia, Canada, Egypt, Pakistan, Poland, Romania, Russia and Türkiye.

The event featured discussions on security aspects of the Middle Corridor, and economic opportunities of the region. In this regard, particularly, the participants exchanged views on the importance of the Zangazur corridor, the new transport opportunities that the East-West corridor will create, and the expansion and diversification of international cargo transportation.