Members of Azerbaijani diaspora hold rally against anti-Azerbaijani resolution in Paris (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. In Paris, a protest against the adoption of the anti-Azerbaijani resolution is being held in front of the National Assembly of France, Trend reports.

Information about it is spread on social media.

The protest is related to the submission for discussion of the draft resolution against Azerbaijan in the Assembly of France (lower house of the French Parliament).

During the picket, the members of the Azerbaijani diaspora demand justice in relation to Azerbaijan from the members of France's National Assembly.

Previously, on November 15, France's Senate (the upper house of the French Parliament) adopted the resolution calling for the imposition of sanctions against Azerbaijan.