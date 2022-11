BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavushoglu on November 28, Trend reports citing the press service of Azerbaijani MFA.

Ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

In addition, issues of coordination between the two countries on activities within the framework of multilateral platforms were discussed.