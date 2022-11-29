Azerbaijani researchers from Iran visit Shusha (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 10:17)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijani researchers from Tabriz, who work in the field of rights protection of the Iranian Azerbaijanis and currently reside in France, visited Azerbaijan’s Shusha, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports.

Chairman of the Human Rights Protection Committee Jala Tabrizli and human rights activist, writer-researcher Mashalla Rezmi, got acquainted with the monuments of famous Azerbaijani cultural figures Natavan, Bulbul, and Uzeyir Hajibayli, shelled by Armenian armed forces [during the occupation of Shusha, first Karabakh war] at the central square of the city.

They also got acquainted with other cultural monuments and houses subjected to Armenian vandalism during the thirty years of occupation, and the restoration work carried out in the city.

Then, Jala Tabrizli and Mashalla Rezmi visited Fuzuli.

In Fuzuli, they also got acquainted with the consequences of the city destruction done by Armenians. They were informed about the restoration and construction work, conducted in Fuzuli.