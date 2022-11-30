Group of persons awarded "Honored Journalist", personal scholarship of Azerbaijan's president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on conferring the honorary title of "Honored Journalist" and a personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to persons actively participating in the public and political life of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports on November 30.

According to the decree, the honorary title of "Honored Journalist" was awarded to the following persons: Ilham Aliyev, Algish Musayev.

Personal scholarship of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan was awarded to the following persons: Zahid Khalilov, Vagif Shadli, Misirkhan Valiyev.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan was instructed to resolve issues arising from this decree.