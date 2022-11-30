Co-op expansion between Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan discussed - MoD (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov on Dec. 30 met with a delegation that is on a visit to Azerbaijan led by the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Commander of the Air Defense and the Air Force, Major General Akhmad Burkhanov, Trend report citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Welcoming the guests, Lieutenant General Tahirov emphasized the importance of developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan in the fields of military aviation and air defense, as in other areas.

Major General Burkhanov expressed gratitude for the hospitality and noted that fruitful cooperation between the states is going to contribute to the development of the Air Forces of both countries.

A detailed exchange of views on the perspective for the cooperation development between the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan was held, as well as issues of mutual interest were discussed.

The delegation also visited the Central Command Post of the Air Force and got acquainted with the work carried out there.