Azerbaijan approves master plan for Goranboy's development till 2039

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 30. The master plan for the development of Azerbaijan's Goranboy city was approved, Trend reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan adopted a corresponding resolution.

The plan designed by request of the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan spans the period until 2039.

The master plan covers the issues of the urban housing stock, territories for social and cultural services, while maintaining the principle of protecting the natural landscape, expanding the transport, engineering and communication support systems that make up the infrastructure of the city.