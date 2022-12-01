Azerbaijani, Turkish FMs discuss ongoing co-op issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu within the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Poland on November 30, 2022, Trend reports on December 1 via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The ministers discussed topical issues on the agenda of bilateral and regional cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

Besides, they exchanged views on cooperation within the framework of the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council and multilateral platforms and on other issues of mutual interest.