Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejects anti-Azerbaijani resolution of France's National Assembly (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly rejects the anti-Azerbaijani resolution, similar to other provocative steps undertaken by France, including the resolution previously adopted by the Senate, Trend reports via the ministry.

The ministry noted that the false and slanderous anti-Azerbaijan resolution adopted in the lower chamber (National Assembly) of the French Parliament on November 30, 2022 is another provocation by France against Azerbaijan, similar to the recent resolution adopted in the Senate.

"The mentioned resolution aims at undermining the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as efforts to establish peace and tranquility in the region," said Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

"This resolution, being contrary to the norms and principles of international law, once again clearly demonstrates France’s biased political position, accordingly its inability to act as an impartial and fair mediator," the ministry added.

