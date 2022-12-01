Azerbaijani State Border Service unveils number of detainees for violating state border

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. Azerbaijan's State Border Service detained 47 people for violating the state border, including 27 Azerbaijani citizens, 14 citizens of Pakistan, one citizen from Turkiye, one from Liberia, one from Russia, and three Iranian citizens in November 2022, Trend reports referring to the State Border Service of Azerbaijan.

A total of 29 detainees tried to cross the state border with fake documents.

Some 1,288 people were detained for violating the rules of the border. The appropriate measures were taken against them. Moreover, the state border service identified and handed over to the relevant structures 291 people who were wanted. Also, the departure of 428 people who are prohibited from leaving Azerbaijan and the entry of 25 people who are prohibited from entering the country were prevented.

Some 18.94 kilograms of drugs and 419 psychotropic medications were seized as a result of the measures taken to combat drug trafficking.

Moreover, as part of anti-smuggling measures, smuggled goods worth 297,302 manat ($174,880) were seized."