Azerbaijani FM briefs Norwegian counterpart on Armenia's provocations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. On December 1, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt at the 29th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in the Polish city of Lodz, Trend reports citing the press service of the MFA.

The meeting discussed topical issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda, as well as the regional and international situation.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that over the 30 years that have passed since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, relations have developed in various areas, such as energy, in particular, oil and gas industry.

The minister also informed his counterpart about the regional situation in the post-conflict period, Azerbaijan's peacekeeping efforts in the region, the provocations of the Armenian side, and its failure to fulfill the obligations under the tripartite statement of November 10, 2020, including the mine threat.

Minister Anniken Huitfeldt noted that the events held this year on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries contributed to the further expansion of cooperation. She stressed that Norway welcomes efforts to reduce tensions and bring peace to the region. In particular, the importance of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia was expressed.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest and security.