Role of certain third parties to embolden Armenia’s revanchist behavior - cause for serious concern, Azerbaijani FM says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 1. The role of certain third parties to embolden Armenia’s revanchist behavior is also cause for serious concern, as it tempts Armenia to resort to increased military provocations and warmongering rhetoric, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the 29th session of the OSCE Ministerial Council, Trend reports.

"Armenia should reciprocate on the constructive offer of Azerbaijan and seize the historic window of opportunity to normalize its relations with Azerbaijan and other neighboring countries. This will pave the way towards peace, security and cooperation in the region," he said.