Chief of Pakistan's Naval Staff visits military institute and military unit in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The visit of Chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy, Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi to Azerbaijan continues Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

On December 2, a delegation led by Admiral Niazi visited the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev.

The guests were briefed on the military educational institution’s establishment history, main activities, and educational process.

The chief of the Naval Staff of the Pakistan Navy signed the military institute’s Distinguished Visitors’ Book.

Then the guests got acquainted with the educational process at the naval faculty of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev and the conditions created for the military personnel.

In addition, the delegation visited one of the military units of the Naval Forces.

Flowers were laid at the monument erected in the military unit's territory in memory of fallen servicemen, and tribute was paid to their memory.

The guests were informed about the activities of the military unit, the process of training military personnel, and service conditions.

After viewing the military unit, the guests inspected weapons and technical means available in the armament of marines.

In the end, demonstrative performances of divers of underwater offense and underwater defense units were demonstrated at the training ground in the territory of the military unit.