Chief of General Staff of Azerbaijani Army visits Will Rogers Air National Guard Base (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 3 December 2022 10:52 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 3. The visit of a delegation led by First Deputy Minister of Defense, Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani Army, Colonel General Karim Valiyev to the US continues, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan told Trend on December 3.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma.

While viewing the air base, the delegation was briefed on the history of the base and the primary directions of its activities. Furthermore, a number of military aviation means were showcased.

