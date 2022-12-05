Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Joint exercises of Azerbaijan, Türkiye (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 5 December 2022 11:09 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijani-Turkish joint exercises are being held in accordance with the agreement on cooperation in the military field signed between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Türkiye, Trend reports.

The exercises involving military personnel of different types of troops, combat and special engineer-sapper equipment, as well as military aviation vehicles of the Azerbaijan Army and the Turkish Armed Forces are being held in Baku city, as well as Astara, Jabrayil and Imishli districts of Azerbaijan.

