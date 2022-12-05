Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities in liberated territories

Politics Materials 5 December 2022 13:34 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan's ANAMA shares updates on weekly de-mining activities in liberated territories

Follow Trend on

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has released its weekly data on landmine clearance activities in the country's liberated territories, Trend reports citing the agency.

Thus, 4 anti-personnel and 52 anti-tank landmines, as well as 52 units of unexploded ordnance, were discovered and removed in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavend, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, as part of the de-mining process on November 28 through December 3.

A total area of 117 hectares has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, the statement said.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more