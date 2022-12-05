Azerbaijani FM talks implementation of road maps with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Our regular engagements, bilateral talks, and meetings within international events have already become a good tradition, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at the meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on December 5, Trend reports.

"The intensity of the Azerbaijan-Russia negotiation process at the level of leaders, heads of government, relevant ministries and departments, and heads of Russian entities, is the clearest demonstration of the intense dialogue existing between our countries. This year is a special, anniversary year. Looking back at 30 years, it seems to me like a good opportunity to analyze and outline plans for the future. From this perspective, the implementation of relevant road maps covering mutual trade turnover, and scientific, technical, and humanitarian ties deserve special attention as well. I think today we will have a chance to go through these issues. For sure, the post-Karabakh conflict normalization of the Azerbaijan- Armenia relations, Russia's mediation efforts, as well as execution of trilateral statements are among the key topics. Hopefully, all these issues will be discussed today," he added.