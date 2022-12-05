Russia's relations with Azerbaijan continue to improve – FM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 15:15)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 5. Azerbaijan-Russia relations continue to improve, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at the press conference with his Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov on December 5, Trend reports.

"Our relations are developing in the spirit of alliance, friendship, and good neighborliness. More than 70 Russian constituent entities participate in the implementation of economic, investment, cultural, humanitarian, educational, and other projects jointly with Azerbaijani partners. In 2022, over 20 joint events took place, which were dedicated to the 30th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries," he added.